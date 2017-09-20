A road trip gallery: From Antsirabe to Morondava

“All my life I’ve always come back to one thing,

my need to feel free and the need to feel the breeze,

the ride provides a freedom this gypsy needs,

where every road is another blessed memory,

a new experience to carry inside my journey,

a sense of belonging to a familiar tribe,

a brotherhood that goes beyond a bloodline.”

― Jess “Chief” Brynjulson, Highway Writings

“The most important reason for going from one place to another is to see what’s in between, and they took great pleasure in doing just that.”

― Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth

“I am no longer afraid of becoming lost, because the journey back always reveals something new, and that is ultimately good for the artist.”

― Billy Joel

“A journey is a person in itself; no two are alike. And all plans, safeguards, policing, and coercion are fruitless. We find that after years of struggle that we do not take a trip; a trip takes us.” – John Steinbeck

“How little we understand

of the gifts we have been given

or the shape of the path

we took to reach our salvation.”

― Harley King, What I Was Meant To Forget

“The Sun will rise and set regardless. What we choose to do with the light while it’s here is up to us. Journey wisely.”

― Alexandra Elle

“Discovery consists not in seeking new lands, but in seeing with new eyes.” – Marcel Proust

