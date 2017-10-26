Beautiful Malawi
A few of my favourite images from our 2 wonderful years spent in Malawi.
“You either get the point of Africa or you dont. What draws me back year after year is that it’s like seeing the world with the lid off.” – A.A Gill
“Perhaps he knew, as I did not, that Earth was made round so that we would not see too far down the road.” -Karen Blixen, Out of Africa
“Now, on this road trip, my mind seemed to uncrinkle, to breathe , to present to itself a cure for a disease it had not until now, known it had.” – Elizabeth Berg
“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild, precious life?” -Mary Oliver
“He who is different from me does not impoverish me – he enriches me. Our unity is constituted in something higher than ourselves – in man. For no man seeks to hear his own echo, or find his reflection in the glass.” – Antoine de Saint-Exupery
“I must pack my short life full of interesting events and creative activity. Philosophy and aesthetic contemplation are not enough. I intend to do everything possible to broaden my experiences and allow myself to reach the fullest development. Then, and before physical deterioration obtrudes, I shall go on some last wilderness trip to a place I have known and loved. I shall not return. – Everett Ruess
“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I, said Gandalf,” and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” – J. R. R. Tokien
“Beware the barrenness of a busy life.” – Socrates
“It’s the oldest story in the world. One day, you’re 17 and you’re planning for some day. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” – Anon
“Despite how open, peaceful, and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you, as deeply as they’ve met themselves.” – Matt Kahn
“The brave find a home in every land.” – Ovid
“I have not tired of the wilderness; rather I enjoy its beauty and the vagrant life I lead, more keenly all the time. I prefer the saddle to the streetcar and star-sprinkled sky to a roof, the obscure and difficult trail, leading into the unknown to any paved highway, and the deep peace of the wild to the discontent bred by cities.” – Everett Ruess
Your photos are so crisp and clear! May I know what camera you are using? Love it, thanks for sharing.
Thanks Choi. I’ve been using a Canon D6 and edit with lightroom. But took these pics over a period of 2 years and some were taken with a little pocket camera!
You’re doing beautiful things with the time that is given you
Wow, my comments are always the same, but here I go again…. wonderful photography and such fitting quotes… I love Malawi too actually I just love Africa….
As always, beautifully evocative photos of a country that I hold very close to my heart and the quotes are just beautiful and fit the photos so brilliantly 🙂
Thank you Mary 🙂 Have a good weekend!
Your photos and quotes are so beautiful.
Thank you Glenda 🙂
Thanks for taking the lid off the world for me for brief moments through those breathtaking photographs. Some of those have stopped the flow of time.
Thank you so much Umashankar 🙂
Beautiful pictures! Thank you for sharing.
Absolutely beautiful! Gosh my heart explodes for this country! What camera and editing software do you use?!
Thank you 🙂 I’ve got a canon D6 although some of these were taken with a pocket camera! And I use lightroom.
Stunning images…mystically elevated by wonderfully inspiring, affecting words. Marty (M :-))
Thank you 🙂
Thank you for sharing these photos of Malawi. Clearly, the country made a wonderful impression on you.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
beautiful photos!
Thank you 🙂