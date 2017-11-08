Road trip Gallery: Taking the slow road from Naude’s Nek to Kokstad via Mount Fletcher
I love to take the back roads! And the Eastern Cape Highlands are a ‘back-road’ paradise; full of little farm roads that twist and turn and take you through some of the most spectacular landscapes South Africa has to offer. This section of our road trip was no different. After a few eventful days of exploring Rhodes, fixing tyres, dodging lightning and sleeping in an incredible cave at the Wartrail, we decided to drive back home to Kwa-Zulu Natal via the spectacular mountain pass, Naude’s Nek. Instead of taking the popular R396 dirt road from Naude’s nek to Maclear, we ‘hooked’ a left on the D8018, opting for the quieter road home via Mount Fletcher.
Here are a few of the views you can expect to see and if you time it right, a beautiful sunset over the Drakensberg mountains as you head towards Matatiele on the R56.
“All my life I’ve always come back to one thing,
my need to feel free and the need to feel the breeze,
the ride provides a freedom this gypsy needs,
where every road is another blessed memory,
a new experience to carry inside my journey,
a sense of belonging to a familiar tribe,
a brotherhood that goes beyond a bloodline.”
― Jess “Chief” Brynjulson, Highway Writings
“Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Guard well your spare moments. They are like uncut diamonds. Discard them and their value will never be known. Improve them and they will become the brightest gems in a useful life.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson
“My favourite road I’ve ever been on ain’t paved.”
― Viktor Tatarczuk
“Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us, or we find it not.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson, Emerson’s Essays
Thank you for sharing your wonderful experiences and stunning photos of a part of South Africa that I love
Incredibly beautiful images. I become sadder with every passing year, realizing I will likely not have the opportunity to see, feel, smell and photograph the tiniest fraction of what beckons for the mind’s eye, and the camera’s lens. But thank you for these glimpses of yours. M
Thank you – I do love this area in South Africa, that it is remote and quiet. Possibly due to the lack of paved roads! It’s a lonely, but strikingly beautiful region. Like you, I ponder how much of this beautiful world I will get to experience in our short time here. I also feel an urgency to experience as much of the vast space and what is left of the pristine natural world, knowing and seeing how quickly this planet’s face is changing.